2018 kommt: Das sind die beliebtesten Neujahrsvorsätze

Alle Jahre wieder: 2017 ist für die meisten bereits abgehakt. Die Vorsätze für dieses Jahr wurden mal besser und mal schlechter umgesetzt. Aber es gibt eine neue Chance seine Vorsätze im 2018 dann endlich umzusetzen.

Mehr Sport treiben

Man muss jetzt nicht der nächste „The Rock“ werden, aber Sport ist noch immer der Neujahresvorsatz Nr. 1. Ob im neuen Zumba-Kurs um die Ecke oder im Fitness-Studio auf der Arbeit: Summer bodies are made in winter!

Sich gesünder ernähren

Schon lange ein Thema in den Medien und noch immer nicht abgeschwächt: Gesunde Ernährung! Ob Veganer, Vegetarier, Paleoaner oder einfach ganz normal: Für die meisten ist spielt die richtige Ernährung in irgendeiner Art und Weise doch eine Rolle im Alltag.

Mehr Zeit mit Freunden/Familie verbringen

Häufig ein oft beklagtes Problem: Zeitmangel. Da passiert es häufig, dass auch die Freunde und die eigene Familie zu kurz kommt. Für 2018 versuchen die meisten sich doch ein paar Stunden mehr in der Woche frei zu schaufeln.

Karriere vorantreiben

„You have the same amount of hours in a day as Beyonce“ – das nehmen sich für 2018 wieder viele Zielstrebige zu Herzen. Anstatt seine Zeit vor der nächsten Netflix-Sendung zu verbringen, wollen viele mehr für ihre Karriere tun.

Sich verlieben

Im Grunde leben wir doch alle für die Liebe. Passend nach dem kalten Winter erwachen die Frühlingsgefühle und dann – so hoffen einige – auch eine neue Liebe.

Mehr reisen

Reisen soll die einzige Sache sein, die einen reicher macht, wenn man sie kauft. Aufjedenfall sammelt man nirgendwo so viele Erfahrungen und lernt so viel über sich selber wie beim Reisen. Daher kein Wunder, dass viele schon vom nächsten Reiseziel 2018 träumen.

Alte Laster (Alkohol, Rauchen,…) aufgeben

Was wäre das Leben ohne die kleinen Sünden darin? Ob ein gutes Glas Rotwein am Abend oder die Zigarette draußen vor dem Club – diese Dinge gehören für den ein oder anderen einfach zum Genuss dazu. Doch viele Deutsche ziehen hier zumindest in ihren Vorsätzen die Reißleine und wollen ihre alten Laster im neuen Jahr reduzieren.

Ein neues Hobby/ Etwas Neues lernen

Egal wie alt man ist, um etwas Neues zu lernen ist es nie zu spät. Ob eine neue Sportart, einen Malkurs im Lieblingsviertel belegen oder eine neue Sprache lernen – eine neue Herausforderung ist eine wunderbare Gelegenheit sich auch selber besser kennen zu lernen.

