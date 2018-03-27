Apotheke, Drogerie, Lebensmittel: Diese Läden haben an Ostern in München offen

Trotz Ostern: Hier bekommt ihr auch am Ostersonntag und Ostermontag Lebensmittel, Drogerieartikel, und Medikamente. Möglich ist das, weil die Geschäfte beispielsweise durch ihre Lage an Bahnhöfen oder Flughäfen nicht an die gesetzlichen Ladenöffnungszeiten in Bayern gebunden sind.

Lebensmittel

Edeka am Hauptbahnhof | Wo? Nördlicher Bahnhofseingang, Ebene über den S-Bahngleisen | Wann? Feiertags von 8 bis 23 Uhr | Kontakt? Telefon +49 89 51242930.

Edeka am Flughafen | Wo? Terminalstraße West, im MAC, Ebene 3 | Wann? Täglich von 5:30 bis 24 Uhr | Kontakt? Telefon +49 89 978 808 58.

Kiosk an der Reichenbachbrücke | Wo? Fraunhoferstraße 46/Ecke Erhardtstraße | Wann? Durchgehend geöffnet | Kontakt? Telefon +49 89 201 52 97.

Kiosk an der Münchner Freiheit | Wo? Münchner Freiheit 7 | Wann? Durchgehend geöffnet | Kontakt? Telefon +49 89 383 566 98.

Drogerie

dm am Ostbahnhof | Wo? Orleansplatz 10-12 | Wann? Montag bis Sonntag 6:30 bis 23 Uhr | Kontakt? Telefon +49 89 441 096 21.

Notdienst-Apotheken am Karfreitag

Engel-Apotheke, Theatinerstraße 45, 089 222 163.

Europa-Apotheke, Schützenstraße 12, 089 595423.

Apotheke im Franziskanerhof, Franziskanerstr. 16, 089 449 002 62.

St.-Kilians-Apotheke, Wendl-Dietrich-Straße 2, 089 130 162 60.

Josephsburg-Apotheke, Josephsburgstraße 60, 089 436 603 04.

Mary’s Apotheke Südseite, Baierbrunner Straße 73, 089 219 091 328.

Bienen Apotheke, Fürstenrieder. 62, 089 219 091 309.

Fidelio-Apotheke, Freischützstr. 15a, 089 933 344.

ABC-Apotheke, Minnewitstr. 29, 089 904 694 93.

Brunnen-Apotheke, Wundtstr. 15, 089 311 603 6.

Mary’s Apotheke Großhadern, Heiglhofstr. 4a, 089 452 073 20.

Menzinger Apotheke, Verdistr. 94, 089 811 17 77.

Notdienst-Apotheken am Ostersonntag

Angertor-Apotheke, Hans-Sachs-Str. 1, 089 26023430

Dr. Rihani Apotheke, Landwehrstr. 48, 089 54886770.

Troger-Apotheke, Prinzregentenstr. 70, 089 474003.

Karlstadt Apotheke, Elisabethstr. 57, 089 1292800.

St.-Rupertus-Apotheke, Trappentreustr. 19, 089 505749.

Rotkreuzplatz-Apotheke, Donnersbergerstr. 5, 089 161533.

Virchow-Apotheke, Ungererstr. 58, 089 3612795.

Rondell-Apotheke, Isenschmidstr. 19, 089 3090860.

Olympiapark-Apotheke, Helene-Mayer-Ring 14, 089 3516868.

Pharao-Apotheke, Fritz-Meyer-Weg 55, 089 955107.

Apotheke im Marx-Zentrum, Peschelanger 11, 089 63019337.

Apotheke am Bunzlauer Platz, Bunzlauer Pl. 7, 089 92287717.

Montessori-Apotheke, Pfingstrosenstr. 85, 089 74141080.

Linden-Apotheke, Bäckerstr. 22, 089 881914.

Notdienst-Apotheken am Ostermontag

Löwen-Apotheke, Blumenstr. 1, 089 2308946.

Robert-Koch-Apotheke, Theresienstr. 126, 089 522306.

Wunderlich-Apotheke, Hohenzollernstr. 22, 089 334260.

Behring-Apotheke, Plinganserstr. 34, 089 765300.

Mary’s Apotheke Bogenhausen, Richard-Strauss-Str. 80-82, 089 45209991.

Schwanen-Apotheke, Isareckstr. 52, 089 4314334.

Helios-Apotheke, Helene-Weber-Allee 19, 089 1572016.

Apotheke am Westpark, Straubinger Str. 38, 089 571267.

Petuel-Apotheke, Leopoldstr. 191, 089 369595.

Nymphenburger-Apotheke, Romanstr. 81, 089 170344.

Apotheke am Pfanzeltplatz, Putzbrunner Str. 1, 089 6351992.

Wensauer-Apotheke, August-Exter-Str. 2, 089 886614.

Domos Apotheke Mira, Schleißheimerstr. 506, 089 780728330.

